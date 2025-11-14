Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock benchmarks open lower dragged by IT; Bihar election results in focus

The BSE Sensex shed 0.30 per cent to 84,211.55, while Nifty 50 slipped 0.34 per cent to 25,790.55, as of 9.20 am IST.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 04:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 04:12 IST
MarketsSensexNiftybusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us