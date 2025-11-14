<p>The equity benchmarks opened lower on Friday (November 14) as investors booked profits after a recent rally, while information technology stocks declined on fading hopes of a near-term US rate cut.</p><p>Markets may see heightened volatility this session as the Bihar state election results trickle in. </p><p>Early trends show the ruling National Democratic Alliance, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, in the lead.</p>.Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA cruises past 150 seats in early trends.<p>The BSE Sensex shed 0.30 per cent to 84,211.55, while Nifty 50 slipped 0.34 per cent to 25,790.55, as of 9.20 am IST.</p>.Sensex jumps 595 points on strong global cues; Nifty ends above 25,850-mark.<p>Eleven of the 16 major sectors logged losses. IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, fell 0.8 per cent as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials doused hopes for a rate cut in December.</p><p>The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.</p><p>Both the benchmarks gained about 1.5 per cent each in the last four sessions. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>