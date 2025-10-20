<p>The Indian stock markets remained open today on the occasion of Diwali as it marks a special trading session known as Muhurat Trading, held every year to celebrate the festival of lights and prosperity and wealth. The Muhurat Trading will take place tomorrow on October 21, between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm.</p><p>The BSE and NSE holiday calendar said the stock markets are to remain open on October 20 whereas the official Diwali holiday for the exchanges falls on October 21. </p><p>Both the BSE and NSE will remain closed for regular trading on account of Diwali/Laxmi Puja. But on the same day both exchanges will conduct a special one-hour Muhurat trading session, a long-standing tradition symbolising auspicious new beginnings and prosperity for investors.</p><p><strong>Muhurat timing</strong></p><p>The Muhurat trading session will take place between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm on October 21, with a pre-opening session from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm, as per exchange notifications.</p><p><strong>Markets closed on Oct 22</strong></p><p>Markets will also remain closed on Wednesday, October 22, for Balipratipada, the day following Diwali. Trading will resume on October 23.</p><p>Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped in early trade on Monday, driven by buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and foreign fund inflows.</p><p>A sharp rally in global markets also added to the markets' optimism during the initial trade.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 704.37 points to 84,656.56 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 216.35 points to 25,926.20.</p>