Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock market open today, closed tomorrow: When is Diwali muhurat trading time on October 21?

Markets will also remain closed on Wednesday, October 22, for Balipratipada, the day following Diwali. Trading will resume on October 23.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 07:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 07:32 IST
MarketsStockstradingDiwali

Follow us on :

Follow Us