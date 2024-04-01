Stock markets begin new fiscal on bullish note; Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high in intra-day

Mumbai: Stock markets started the new fiscal on a firm note on Monday with benchmark Sensex and Nifty scaling fresh record high levels in intra-day trade before settling in the green, backed by firm trends in Asian markets and foreign fund inflows.

Extending its winning momentum to the third day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 363.20 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 74,014.55. During the day, it zoomed 603.27 points or 0.81 per cent to hit its record intra-day high of 74,254.62.

The NSE Nifty climbed 135.10 points or 0.61 per cent to 22,462. During the day, it jumped 203.05 points or 0.90 per cent to hit the all-time peak of 22,529.95.