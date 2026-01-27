Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets bounce back after falling in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.68 points to 81,120.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 111.1 points to 24,937.55.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 05:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 05:15 IST
India NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us