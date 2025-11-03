Menu
Stock markets decline in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 261.39 points to 83,677.32 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 62.9 points to 25,659.20.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 04:49 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 04:49 IST
