Stock markets decline in early trade dragged by foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 363.92 points to 84,849.44 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 106.65 points to 25,920.65.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 05:09 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 05:09 IST
