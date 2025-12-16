<p>Myanmar’s junta said on Tuesday that detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is “in good health,” a day after her son told Reuters he has received little information about the 80-year-old’s condition and fears she could die without him knowing.</p><p>In an interview in Tokyo, Kim Aris said that he had not heard from his mother in years and believes she is being held in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw.</p><p>Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was detained after a 2021 military coup that ousted her elected civilian government and sparked a civil war. She is serving a 27-year sentence for charges including incitement, corruption and election fraud — all of which she denies.</p><p>"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health," a statement posted on a junta-run Myanmar Digital News said, using an honorific for the former leader. The statement offered no evidence or details about her condition.</p><p>Aris could not be immediately reached for comment on the junta's statement.</p>.Health Department awaits results of egg testing; Karnataka Minister says 'don't panic' .<p>He said an upcoming multi-phase election in Myanmar, starting December 28, could offer an opportunity to ease his mother’s plight, though many foreign governments have dismissed the polls as a sham aimed at legitimising military rule.</p><p>Aris said he hopes the military might release Suu Kyi or move her to house arrest to appease critics ahead of the vote.</p><p>The junta accused Aris of trying to disrupt the election — the first general poll since 2020, when the military accused Suu Kyi of committing fraud.</p><p>"This is merely a fabrication, timed and distributed to disrupt the free and fair multi-party democratic general election that will be held in Myanmar in the near future," the statement said.</p><p>Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, Myanmar's largest political party, remains dissolved and several other anti-junta political groups are boycotting the polls. </p>