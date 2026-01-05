<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday, dragged by blue-chip IT stocks.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 125.96 points to 85,636.05 during early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 30.95 points to 26,297.60.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, and NTPC were among the biggest laggards.</p>.<p>However, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 289.80 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 677.38 crore.</p>.<p>"The year 2026 has begun with major geopolitical developments which can have profound consequences. The US action in Venezuela has the potential to further destabilise global geopolitics," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were trading significantly higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted marginally lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended mostly in positive territory on Friday.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.08 per cent to USD 60.70 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex climbed 573.41 points, or 0.67 per cent, to settle at 85,762.01. The Nifty went up by 182 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 26,328.55. </p>