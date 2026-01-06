Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Disgruntled MNS leader Santosh Dhuri joins BJP

Dhuri claimed that the Raj Thackeray-led party was given only those wards where the Sena (UBT) would have found it difficult to win.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraMNS

Follow us on :

Follow Us