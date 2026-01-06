Menu
Rukmini Vasanth revealed as Mellisa in Yash’s 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'

With each reveal, the film sharpens its edge, expanding its emotional terrain and cinematic scale, cementing 'Toxic' as one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 10:41 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 10:41 IST
