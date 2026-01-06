<p>Yash's <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> continues to establish itself as an evolving extravaganza that grows darker, deeper, and more daring. The saga of its intrigue takes an exciting turn as the big ticket action drama unveils Rukmini Vasanth as the graceful, commanding and unflinching Mellisa.</p><p>This film marks her striking collaboration with Yash under the distinctive cinematic gaze of Geetu Mohandas. Known for her intelligence-driven performances and emotional depth, Rukmini’s introduction signals a performance that finds space within Geetu’s layered, atmospheric storytelling and Yash’s ambition to make an Indian film that matches global standards in scale and offers a universal resonance in its storytelling.</p>.<p>Following the unveiling of the arresting first looks of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> deepens its immersive realm with the introduction of Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa.</p><p>Set against the backdrop of a vibrant, hazy party in the late 1960s, Mellisa moves with an air of absolute self-assurance. Her expression is focused - a sharp, determined gaze that pierces through the surrounding festive chaos. While the world around her is fluid and drifting, she is focused, navigating the room with a stride that commands the floor.</p><p>With each reveal, the film sharpens its edge, expanding its emotional terrain and cinematic scale, cementing <em>Toxic</em> as one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026.</p>.<p>Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & others. </p><p>Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, <em>Toxic</em> is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.</p>