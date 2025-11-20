Menu
Stock markets rally in early trade tracking firm global peers, fresh foreign fund inflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 284.49 points to hit its 52-week high of 85,470.96 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 83.35 points to 26,136 -- its 52-week peak.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 05:25 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 05:25 IST
