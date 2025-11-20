<p>Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gave her fans and followers a sweet surprise by announcing her second pregnancy. Sonam took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with a series of elegant photos on Instagram.</p><p>The Bollywood fashionista and global fashion icon was seen flaunting her baby bump alongside the caption, “MOTHER 😘.” (sic)</p>.<p>For the announcement, Sonam channelled Princess Diana, opting for a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The ensemble closely mirrors several iconic looks once worn by the late Princess.</p><p>Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married at her Mumbai residence on May 8, 2018. Following their wedding, Sonam primarily relocated to London, but she maintains a tough schedule, frequently travelling between London, Mumbai and Delhi, where Anand's parents reside. This helps her to seamlessly manage both her personal life and professional career. In August 2022, Sonam and Anand welcomed their son, Vayu.</p><p>Sonam made her showbiz debut along with Ranbir Kapoor in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's <em>Saawariya</em>. Sonam then went on to create a niche space for herself in the industry and delivered several blockbuster entertainers and critically appreciated performances.</p><p>Sonam was last seen in <em>The Zoya Factor</em> in 2019 and then took a hiatus to focus on her family. In 2024, Sonam made her comeback with the crime-thriller <em>Blind</em>, directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.</p>