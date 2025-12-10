Menu
Stock markets rebound in early trade after two days of slump

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 259.31 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 84,925.59 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 64.65 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,904.30.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 04:48 IST
Published 10 December 2025, 04:48 IST
