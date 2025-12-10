<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=stock%20market">indices</a> Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after two days of sharp decline amid value-buying at lower levels. </p><p>The 30-share BSE <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sensex">Sensex</a> climbed 259.31 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 84,925.59 in early trade. The 50-share NSE <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nifty">Nifty</a> went up by 64.65 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,904.30.</p><p>Among the Sensex constituents, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Trent, ITC, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the gainers.</p>.Stock markets fall for 2nd day on profit booking in bank, oil shares; Sensex sheds 436 points.<p>However, Eternal, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Titan, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were among the laggards.</p><p>In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and Japan's Nikkei 225 were trading in the negative territory while South Korea's KOSPI was quoting in the green zone.</p><p>Wall Street broadly ended lower in overnight deals on Tuesday.</p><p>Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained the net sellers of equities worth Rs 3,760.08 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,224.89 crore.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.15 per cent to USD 62.03 per barrel.</p><p>On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 436.41 points to close at a nearly two-week low of 84,666.28. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped by 120.90 points to settle at 25,839.65. </p>