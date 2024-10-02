Home
Stocks fall, safe haven assets rally with oil as Iran fires on Israel

The US dollar index rose and gold, traditionally a safe haven, rose during the session to more than 1% as investors looked for less risky places to put their money.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 03:46 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 03:46 IST
