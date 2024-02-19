Week Ahead: Back to fundamentals and macro data

Equity markets were anxious in the run-up to the state elections in December 2023 and their potential bearing for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. In this context, two important pre-poll surveys by India Today and Times Now predict a more than comfortable majority (272+ seats) for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA, giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third consecutive term. The government’s confidence of retaining power in the forthcoming elections is also reflected in the FY25 vote-on-account Budget, when it refrained from giving any tax cuts/freebies (3% revenue expenditure growth YoY budgeted for FY25) while aiming for better-than-expected fiscal consolidation with a fiscal deficit target of 5.1% for FY25 estimate vs. 5.8% for FY24 revised estimate.