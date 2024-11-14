Home
Wholesale inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.36% in Oct, food prices spike

As per the data, inflation in food items shot up to 13.54% in October, as against 11.53% in September. This was led by 63.04% inflation in vegetables, as against 48.73% in September.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 09:41 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 09:41 IST
