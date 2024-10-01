Home
Maruti Suzuki sales up 2% to 1,84,727 units in September

The company had sold 1,81,343 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 13:05 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 13:05 IST
Business NewsMaruti Suzuki

