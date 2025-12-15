<p>The BJP, ending months of suspense, on Sunday named <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar </a>Minister Nitin Nabin as its national working president, marking a key organisational elevation for the senior leader from the State. </p><p>Nabin, 45, the youngest to be appointed to the post, is expected to be formally elected party president in January 2026, replacing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/j-p-nadda">J P Nadda</a>. He will be the first leader from Bihar to occupy the top post of the saffron party. </p><p>Nabin, Roads and Urban Development Minister in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a>-led NDA government, has nearly two decades of organisational experience, having risen from the BJP's youth wing in Bihar to handling key election responsibilities.</p><p>The five-time MLA from Bankipur in Patna, was heading the Bihar BJP’s Yuva Morcha till 2019. He has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing, and Law and Justice in the Bihar government.</p>.Nitin Nabin: BJP springs surprise with first Bihari as party president choice.<p>Nabin, a Kayasth by caste, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. He has studied Intermediate (class 12). When he was 26, Nabin was fielded by the BJP from Patna West Assembly seat in 2006 after it fell vacant due to the death of his father. Sinha was a four-time legislator from Patna West.</p><p>In nearly two decades since then, Nabin, has been a five-term MLA after consecutive wins from the seat which was renamed Bankipur.</p><p>He has also served as BJP in-charge for Sikkim and as co-in-charge for Chhattisgarh.</p><p>Nabin has been known to win elections with huge margins, starting with the first byelection he contested in 2006 which he won by nearly 60,000 votes. In the latest election, he registered a victory margin of over 51,900 votes.</p><p>Praising his appointment to the party post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Nabin has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nitin-nabin-bjp-springs-surprise-with-first-bihari-as-party-president-choice-3830797">distinguished himself as a hardworking </a><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nitin-nabin-bjp-springs-surprise-with-first-bihari-as-party-president-choice-3830797">karyakarta</a></em>.<br><br>"He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms," Modi said.<br></p><p>Nadda has described Nabin as "a dynamic leader from the sacred land of knowledge and culture, Bihar" and said he is confident that the party will reach new heights under his leadership and with the guidance of Modi.</p>