Maruti Suzuki to recall 1,81,754 units of 5 petrol variant cars

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said it will recall 1,81,754 units of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-cross and XL6. The automobile major said it will inspect for possible defects in 1,81,754 units of models manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020.

"In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops. The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021," the company said.

