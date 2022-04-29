Maruti Suzuki's Q4 profit jumps 57.7% at Rs 1,839 crore

Maruti Suzuki's Q4 profit jumps 57.7% at Rs 1,839 crore

The company reported a profit of Rs 1,839 crore for the three months ended March 31

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 29 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 15:24 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Maruti Suzuki India posted a 57.7 per cent jump in quarterly profit on Friday as price hikes and lower sales promotion costs helped the country's top carmaker outweigh the impact of high raw material costs and global semiconductor shortages.

The New Delhi-based company reported a profit of Rs 1,839 crore ($240.81 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with Rs 1,166 crore a year earlier.

($1 = 76.3680 Indian rupees)

