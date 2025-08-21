Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

SEBI chairman hints at introducing regulated platform for pre-IPO companies

Speaking at an event organised by FICCI, Pandey said pre-listing information is often not enough for investors to make an investment decision.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 10:03 IST
Business NewsSebiIPO

Follow us on :

Follow Us