Meta, Google face digital tax in New Zealand beginning in 2025

Governments around the world are concerned that the likes of Google and Facebook don’t pay enough tax or don’t pay it in the right places, and that current global tax rules don’t appropriately capture the way these companies make money.

“It’s clear that the international tax framework hasn’t kept pace with changes in modern business practice and with the increasing digitization of commerce,” Robertson said. “This is a problem faced by countries across the world. With more and more overseas businesses embracing digital business models, our ability to tax them is restricted and the burden falls to smaller groups of taxpayers.”

New Zealand’s government has been participating in negotiations at the OECD for a multilateral agreement on how to address these issues, but Robertson said progress has been slow.

“While we will keep working to support a multilateral agreement, we are not prepared to simply wait around until then to find out,” he said. “That is why we have prepared legislation that is ready to go if the OECD process does not succeed.”