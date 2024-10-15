Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

<p>Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the US on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.</p>.<p>There were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 1:40 pm. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.</p>.<p>Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.</p>.<p>Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a <em>Reuters</em> request for comment.</p>