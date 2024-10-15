Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

There were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 1:40 pm.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 20:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 20:59 IST
World newsUS newsInstagramMeta

Follow us on :

Follow Us