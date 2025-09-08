Menu
business

Mistakes to avoid with the emergency fund

Returns should not be the criteria while choosing the investment for the emergency fund. Volatile investments like equities and products with lock-in like insurance plans are to be completely avoided.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 22:40 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 22:40 IST
Business News

