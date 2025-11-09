Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Zohran Mamdani’s victory sparks a moment of reckoning for Democrats

He realised that the economy and affordability were the major issues for the city’s voters.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 21:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 21:59 IST
New York CityUS newsDemocratsMayor

Follow us on :

Follow Us