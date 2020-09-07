More demand from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities: Hyundai CEO

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMI), one of the largest car manufacturers in the country, has begun full-scale production at its only plant on the outskirts of Chennai after the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted. The company feels the demand for automobiles has started picking-up gradually as personal mobility is gaining traction. In an interview with ETB Sivapriyan of DH, S S Kim, Manging Director and CEO, HMIL, speaks about the future of the automobile industry and how the company hopes to come out of the crisis spawned by Covid-19. Edited excerpts:

It has been over three months since Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) resumed its production at the Irungattukottai plant near Chennai. Has the company begun production at full scale?

We have commenced our third shift plant operations to ramp-up production at our Irungattukottai factory outside Chennai, effective from July 20, 2020.

The recommencement of third shift operation is necessitated by the increasing customer demand for personal mobility across India and overseas markets. This will support and boost the economy of the Tamil Nadu state and contribute to the livelihoods of the 2.50 lakh families of the extended Hyundai ecosystem of vendor partners, dealers, and other customer-touch points.

How has the sales been since May, after the lockdown was gradually lifted? How long do you think it will take for HMI to achieve the pre-Covid sales figure?

Looking at the current market scenario, in July 2020, the Indian auto industry reached 80% of the monthly average of the calendar year 2019 (CY ‘19). However, HMIL did better than industry achieving 90% of monthly average of CY ‘19 with over 38,000 units in the domestic market, marking an achievement of nearly 98% of last year’s corresponding sales numbers.

The demand is expected to improve further going forward. We have observed that digital consumption has increased across the platforms in the past 4 months.

Some companies say it will take up to four years to reach the pre-Covid sales? What is your opinion?

Last year, the Indian automotive sector witnessed uncertainty and slowdown due to factors such as transition from BS-IV to BS-VI norms and revised banking norms etc. However, the growth of motorisation is progressing positively in India, the potential buyers per thousand population is still lower than US and Europe.

In the current situation, we are introducing new technologies, connected features and advanced powertrains to excite and surprise our customers. Additionally, I would like to add that despite this challenging situation, we have launched eight new blockbuster products in India since last year. With the 500,000 sales mark, the CRETA has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment.

The all new CRETA has received over 70,000 bookings (in five months) since launch in March 2020 making it the most admired brand in India.

Is there any major difference in sales between rural and urban areas?

Post the unlock period, we have witnessed the demand for automobiles has started picking-up gradually as personal mobility is gaining traction.

The demand was majorly from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities than metropolitan markets due to low spread rate of the pandemic.

What are you doing to get back the customers to buy?

Our first priority is to resolve customer anxiety in this challenging environment. Under the ambit of Hyundai Cares, we have introduced multiple financial schemes to enhance customer confidence through programmes such as EMI assurance and associations with banks to offer Unique Customer Centric Car Finance Schemes.

These are solutions to customer apprehensions and offer convenience and ease of ownership during these challenging times.

What is Hyundai’s plan for new launches this year?

India is an extremely important market for Hyundai. We have a long-term product roadmap for the domestic market, and we will abide by these plans and continue launching exciting products for our valued customers.

Our focus is towards introducing safety and health features benefiting our customers. Additionally, we are enhancing our product offerings with a renewed emphasis on connectivity and product differentiation through our technological prowess.