<p>Can a payasa really be made with just three ingredients and no milk? You bet!</p><p>Say hello to Akki Kadlebele Payasa, a simple yet delicious, sweet dish from Karnataka, made with rice, chana dal, and jaggery. This unique payasa, similar to kheer, is a staple in Karnataka's ceremonies – from joyful weddings and naming ceremonies to solemn funeral rites.</p><p>In South Karnataka, it's often served during weddings and other celebrations, while in North Karnataka, no jatre or village fair is complete without it.</p><p>Whether it's a festive event or a village gathering, Akki Kadlebele Payasa brings warmth and tradition to every occasion.</p><p>Join the beloved Sihi Kahi Chandru as he shows you how to make this minimalist kheer that's not only comforting but also rich in flavor.</p><p>This sweet delight is truly a comfort food for your soul!</p>