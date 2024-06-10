Most businessmen cautious about speaking out; Rahul Bajaj spoke truth to power: Uday Kotak

Mumbai: Finance industry veteran Uday Kotak on Monday said most businessmen are cautious about speaking truth in front of those in power and do not speak their mind on pertinent issues.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled Hamara Rahul, based on the life of Bajaj Group's former chairman emeritus Rahul Bajaj, Kotak reminisced how the late billionaire had shown the rare ability of speaking out multiple times.

"Most businessmen have been very cautious about how they speak," Kotak, the founder of private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, said.