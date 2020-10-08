Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes India richest list for 13th year; net worth jumps 73% in a year

Ambani tops Forbes India richest list for 13th year

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 08 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 11:29 ist
Mukesh Ambani. Credit: Reuters

Mukesh Ambani topped the Forbes India Rich List in 2020 for the thirteenth consecutive year to remain the richest person in India. 

Forbes, in a statement, said that the collective net worth of India's richest rose 14% to $517.5 billion from a year earlier, and Ambani accounts for half of these gains. The business tycoon added $37.3 billion to his fortune, raising his net worth to $88.7 billion, a rise of 73%.

Gautam Adani retained the second spot by boosting his net worth by 61% to $25.2 billion.

Tech tycoon Shiv Nadar, who ceded the post of chairman of HCL Technologies in July to his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra, jumped three places to no.3 with $20.4 billion net worth.

Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts stood at the fourth place with a net worth of $15.4 billion. The Hinduja brothers with $12.8 billion claimed the fifth position.

The fortune of billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla, who stood at no. 6 -- just short of the top 5 in the list -- was up 26% to $11.5 billion. Poonawalla's privately held Serum Institute of India, led by Adar Poonawalla, is among the leading manufacturers in the global race for Covid-19 vaccine.

Pallonji Mistry, Uday Kotak, the Godrej family and Lakshmi Mittal stood at positions 7, 8, 9  and 10, respectively.
 

