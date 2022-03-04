Musk takes China’s ambassador to US for a spin in new Tesla

Dressed in a black suit and tie, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took China’s Ambassador to the US for a drive in a Model S Plaid, an experience the passenger described as a “smooth ride.”

The diplomat, Qin Gang, shared photographs from the car on Twitter. He also posted a shot from a meeting with Musk, in which they discussed everything from cars to “stars in the sky” and “the meaning of life.”

Took a ride in a @Tesla Model S Plaid on #autopilot. Powerful model, but smooth ride! pic.twitter.com/MlFJ6FKfKy — Qin Gang 秦刚 (@AmbQinGang) March 4, 2022

A China-based Tesla representative confirmed the drive took place in Fremont, California. She declined to give further details.

Musk has established close ties with officials from China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market and home to Tesla’s first overseas factory. About half of the company’s cars sold globally last year were produced at its plant in Shanghai, designed for annual capacity of 450,000 units. Musk has said that figure may be doubled.

Had an inspiring talk with @elonmusk today on cars on the road, stars in the sky, research of human brain, meaning of life on earth and our future into the space. Look up and think beyond! pic.twitter.com/7ReluxSTIg — Qin Gang 秦刚 (@AmbQinGang) March 4, 2022

Palo Alto-based Tesla has boomed in China, helped by preferential treatment such as tax breaks, cheap loans and the green light to wholly own its domestic operations. But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, who last year came under fire after state media and regulators questioned Tesla’s attitude toward customers.

