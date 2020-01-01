Muthoot Capital raises Rs 145 crore via securitisation

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 145.37 crore through securitisation.

The company has completed the transaction, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Muthoot Capital Services Ltd completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 145.37 crore on December 31, 2019. With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of Rs 578.81 crore through securitisation/ direct assignment transactions during the FY2019-20," it said.

The entire pool is from the non-priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the RBI in this regard, it added.