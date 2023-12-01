Mysuru gaining traction in ‘Beyond Benguluru’ promotions for tech hubs, says Ekroop Caur

Mysuru. In fact, in the last few months, we've been interacting quite a bit with all the GCCs and also bigger ITES companies. So, there has been a lot of positive response and interest in setting up base at Mysuru. Already there are some big companies which have opened. Infosys opened a training centre which has now been converted to more like an office space. We have IBM which has opened up its office in Mysuru. There are many more coming. The other interesting part of Mysuru is that it is also developing as a very good electronics and ESDM hub. So Kaynes Technology has recently announced its investment in Mysuru. There are other ATMP companies which will be coming to Mysuru. So Mysuru actually is getting very good traction. We are also setting up an EMC cluster proposal that has been submitted to the Government of India. It should get approved shortly and we will be setting up the cluster.