Narasimhan’s ouster at Starbucks adds fuel to record firing pace

The abrupt departure of Laxman Narasimhan at the helm of Starbucks Corp. is adding to a record number of CEO ousters at US companies.

Of the 191 chief executive officers who have left companies in the Russell 3000 Index this year, 74 were considered to be fired or forced out, according to data compiled by exechange.com, a research provider that analyzes public sources to track executive changes. That’s the most at this time of year since the firm began tracking CEO departures in 2017.

While Starbucks didn’t reveal the details around Narasimhan’s departure, exechange.com counted him in its tally. A spokesperson for the coffee chain didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

“CEOs who do not perform well in the rapidly changing market environment are now apparently being replaced very rigorously,” said Daniel Schauber, founder of exechange.com, in an interview Tuesday.