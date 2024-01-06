NAREDCO demands tax sops, MSME status for real estate sector

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) on Friday demanded MSME status for the real estate sector and pitched for budgetary relaxation in tax rates and norms including allowing input tax credit under GST.

In a memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the industry body has demanded that tax benefits under section 80-IBA should be reintroduced. Section 80-IBA of the Income Tax Act allows deductions in respect of profits and gains from housing projects.

Addressing a press conference NAREDCO national president G Hari Babu said the government’s revenue forego would not be very significant by allowing 80-IBA deductions but it would act as a big stimulus for the industry.

On GST, NAREDCO vice president Gaurav Jain said the developers should be given the option of claiming input tax credit with higher GST slab.