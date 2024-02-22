Nestle misses sales estimates as price hikes deter shoppers

London: Nestle reported full-year organic sales growth slightly below expectations on Thursday as the world's biggest packaged food company continued to hike prices, prompting some shoppers to turn to competing brands.

Shares fell more than 4 per cent in early London trade to hit their lowest in almost four years.

Investors worry the world's biggest packaged food company will struggle to woo customers back to its top-selling products like KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee even as it slows the pace of price increases this year.

The Swiss firm also said it expects organic sales growth of around 4 per cent in 2024, and a "moderate increase" in its underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) margin. The 2023 UTOP margin was 17.3 per cent, up by 40 basis points in constant currency.

Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency movements and acquisitions, rose 7.2 per cent in the year ended December 31, the company said. Analysts had on average expected organic sales growth of 7.4 per cent.