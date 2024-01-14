Netflix reels in viewers with three-word hooks

"Let's start with something that's been bubbling up from the analysts doing all of our tagging," a senior tagger, Sherrie Gulmahamad, said in the meeting, held on the 10th floor of one of Netflix's Sunset Boulevard offices in Hollywood. "We have 'falling in love' versus 'finding love,' and we also have 'looking for love.' Do we think we need to squish these down into one tag? Or do we think that they're nuanced and there is a difference between them?"