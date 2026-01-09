Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

No need to waste bullet when growth high, inflation low: PwC on RBI rate cut

The MPC may possibly continue on a long pause at this point of time and not go for further interest rate cut because it will be a waste of a bullet, he said.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 09:55 IST
Business NewsRBIPwC

Follow us on :

Follow Us