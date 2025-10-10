Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

No plans to raise stake in Vodafone Idea beyond 49%: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Share price of Vodafone Idea closed 0.11% lower at Rs 9.03 at the BSE on Thursday.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 22:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 22:45 IST
India NewsJyotiraditya ScindiaTelecomVodafone Idea

Follow us on :

Follow Us