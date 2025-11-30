Menu
DK Shivakumar hits back at HD Kumaraswamy, asks if HD Deve Gowda was Karnataka CM without seer’s support

Speaking to reporters, the deputy chief minister said: 'Oh is it? Kumaranna (doesn’t know) how second (Vokkaliga) mutt came into being? Would Deve Gowda have become the CM if not for Swamiji?'
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 15:06 IST
Published 30 November 2025, 15:06 IST
