<p>Bengaluru: In a sharp counter to Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hd-kumaraswamy">HD Kumaraswamy</a>'s opinion that religious mutts must stay away from politics, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> wondered on Sunday if JD(S) Supremo and Kumaraswamy's father HD Deve Gowda would've become the CM if not for the (Vokkaliga Mutt) seer's support. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, the deputy chief minister said: "Oh is it? Kumaranna (doesn't know) how second (Vokkaliga) mutt came into being? Would Deve Gowda have become the CM if not for Swamiji? Didn't Swamiji hit the streets then? When Sadananda Gowda faced trouble, did the Swamiji keep quiet? On certain occasions, some people will speak. Other swamijis have also spoken. Did I get upset?"</p><p>He was responding to Kumaraswamy's statement on Saturday, objecting to the opinion of some seers, including Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, that Shivakumar should become the chief minister.</p><p>The 'second mutt' pointed out by Shivakumar refers to the Vishwa Vokkaligara Maha Samsthana Mutt in Kengeri (headed by the late Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami) formed in the 1990s with the support of Deve Gowda. </p><p>Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy, both Vokkaligas, have been engaged in a turf war for political leadership over the Vokkliga community that is dominant in South Karnataka.</p><p>Continuing his attack through a sarcastic jibe, the deputy chief minister said: "He's (Kumaraswamy) very big, he doesn't need anyone's blessings. He has never used the Mutt, Vokkaligara Sangha and the caste…"</p><p>When informed that Kumaraswamy had claimed that he never sought the support of seers, Shivakumar retorted: "Have I asked? I have never asked any swamiji for help. I may have been born in a caste but I love all castes. The Balehonnur, Srishaila seers and many others seers have also spoken in my favour. Did I ask them? They have some confidence, love and respect for me. Is it wrong?"</p><p>'I tried till the end to save HDK's government'</p><p>Speaking about the tensions within the ruling Congress that reached a truce on Saturday through a breakfast meeting involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and himself, Shivakumar said: "I never indulge in groupism. As all have observed, I go alone to Delhi. I could've taken 8-10 legislators with me, that's not a big deal. When I am the president, I need to take everyone along…" </p><p>The deputy chief minister claimed that he had worked honestly with Kumaraswamy too. "Kumaraswamy may not accept it but God knows my dedication. Even his father (former PM Deve Gowda) knows how hard I worked to save Kumaraswamy's government. Let him speak whatever he wants, I won't take exception. I have never backstabbed, will always fight directly."</p>