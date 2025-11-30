<p>Moradabad: A 46-year-old booth-level officer (BLO) hanged himself in the storage room of his home here in Baheri village because of work pressure, police said on Sunday.</p><p>Sarvesh Singh was an assistant teacher and was posted in a school in Bhagatpur Tanda village.</p><p>He was assigned the duty of a BLO on October 7. It was his first time working as a BLO.</p><p>According to police, around 4 am, Sarvesh's wife Babli found that her husband had hanged himself.</p><p>In a suicide note Sarvesh confessed to feeling suffocated and said there was not enough time for the job he had been given.</p>.BLO dies while uploading SIR data in Rajasthan's Dholpur.<p>"BLO Sarvesh Singh has committed suicide and has left behind a suicide note stating that the he is unable to cope with the burden of BLO duty. His body has been sent for post-mortem," Circle Officer (Thakurdwara) Ashish Pratap Singh said.</p><p>Besides his wife, the couple's four daughters survive him.</p><p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in several states, including Uttar Pradesh. The behemoth exercise seems to have taken a toll on many government workers roped in to weed out inaccuracies and prepare voter lists with only genuine voters.</p><p>On Saturday, a 42-year-old BLO engaged in the SIR collapsed at his home in Rajasthan's Dholpur and died.</p><p>Anuj Garg collapsed late Saturday night while uploading voter data. His family alleged he had been working under extreme pressure, police said.</p>