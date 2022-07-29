Oil prices rise; attention turns to OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices rise on tight supply as attention turns to OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices gained about $1 in early trade on Friday, lifted by supply concerns and a weaker US dollar

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Jul 29 2022, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 11:33 ist
The OPEC logo is pictured on the outside of the new OPEC headquarters in Vienna. Credit: Reuters Photo

Oil prices gained about $1 in early trade on Friday, lifted by supply concerns and a weaker US dollar as attention turns to what OPEC and allies including Russia agree at a meeting next week marking the end of their 2020 output reduction pact.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery rose $1.09, or 1.1 per cent, to $97.51 a barrel by 0041 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when sentiment was hit by fears of a recession in the United States.

Also Read—Shell Q2 profit rockets to $18 billion on high oil prices

Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, rose 86 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $108.00 a barrel. The more active October contract climbed 87 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $102.70.

Brent is on course to climb nearly 5 per cent for the week in its second straight weekly gain, while WTI is on track for a nearly 3 per cent rise for the week, recouping the previous week's losses.

"Oil prices have little chance of (posting) deep losses on the back of a weak US dollar and the ongoing supply crunch," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Oil typically rises when the dollar falls as a weaker dollar makes crude cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

The next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, on Aug. 3 will be key as the producers have now unwound the record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) supply cut they agreed in April 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic slammed demand.

OPEC+ sources said the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, but two OPEC+ sources also told Reuters a modest increase would be discussed.

Also Read—Oil steady as demand concerns offset US crude stock drawdown

A decision not to raise output would disappoint the United States after US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia this month hoping to strike a deal on oil production.

A senior US administration official said on Thursday the government was optimistic about the OPEC+ meeting, and said extra supply would help stabilise the market.

Analysts, however, said it would be difficult for OPEC+ to boost supply much given that many producers are struggling to meet their production quotas due to a lack of investment in oil fields.

"OPEC production is constrained, though supplies are stabilising in Libya and Ecuador. Under-investment in many member countries will keep production constrained," ANZ Research analysts said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Oil prices
OPEC
Brent crude
WTI
US
US dollar
Joe Biden
Business News

What's Brewing

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

 