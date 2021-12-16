Ola begins delivery of e-scooters after two-month delay

Ola Electric started delivering its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in Bengaluru and Chennai on Wednesday, almost two months after the electric-vehicle maker had originally planned to bring its eco-friendly models directly to customers.

The company, which is controlled by the founder of cab aggregator Ola Cabs Bhavish Aggarwal, had to push the deliveries from its earlier stated timeline of October due to a global shortage of chipsets and electronics parts that has been plaguing the automobile industry. Ola organised special events for the first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai to ride the Ola S1 and S1 Pro home.

“We are working hard to ramp up the production at the Ola Futurefactory to get the scooters in the hands of our customers as per their delivery windows,” Ola Electric Chief Marketing Officer Varun Dubey said in a statement. “This is just the beginning of the revolution, and from here we look forward to offering customers a seamless, convenient, and timely doorstep delivery and ownership experience.”

The company had sold Rs 1,100 crore worth of electric scooters in a two-day sale in September.

“To fulfill the overwhelming reservation and purchase response received across the country, priority deliveries are based on an automated scientific approach that decides the delivery handover as per their purchase date, variant, location, colour, and other factors,” the company said.

Aggarwal had tweeted earlier this month that the company would extend the test rides to more than 10,000 across 1,000 cities.

However, some Twitter users complained about delayed deliveries and the unavailability of test ride facilities in various towns and cities.

Check out DH's latest videos