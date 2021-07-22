Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola Electric on Thursday revealed its much-awaited electric scooter will be available in 10 unique and vibrant colours, the widest range of colours available on a two-wheeler.

While the exact names of the colours will be announced at the imminent launch, there will be choices in matte and gloss shades from options in blue and black, the vibrant hues of red, pink and yellow, as well as white and silver, the company said in a statement.

Ola Electric revealed the whole palette of colours on film for the first time in a tweet by Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, who called it “a revolution in 10 colours”.

“The Ola Scooter will deliver an unparalleled scooter experience to consumers, who will now get a wide range of vibrant colours to choose from, along with class leading speed, unprecedented range, the biggest boot space, global design and advanced technology at aggressive prices that make it the best scooter customers can buy. Ola will reveal the features and price in the coming days,” the company said in a statement.

A revolution in ten colours, just like you asked! What’s your colour? I wanna know! Reserve now at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7#JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/rGrApLv4yk — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 22, 2021

The Ola Scooter has already seen record-breaking 1 lakh reservations in the first 24 hours since the company opened reservations last Thursday evening.

Consumers who reserve their scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499 ahead of its launch will get priority doorstep delivery.

The Ola Scooter has already won several prestigious awards including the HIS Markit Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award. The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest, most advanced and sustainable two-wheeler factory being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

Ola Electric is racing ahead to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year.