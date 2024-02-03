Ola Electric to expand charging network to 10,000

Bengaluru: Ola Electric is planning a ten-fold increase in its electric vehicle (EV) charging network throughout India by the next quarter, the company announced on Friday.
“We will target high streets, residential areas, fuel stations that we have partnerships with.There will also be key inter-city routes, especially outercity. It will be a network across long distance and urban use,” founder and managing director Bhavish Aggarwal said.
Ola currently has 1,000 fast charging points across the country, and also introduced a 3 kilo-watt (kW) portable fast charger that can charge up to 50 km in 15 minutes.
The IPO-bound EV firm, which currently has a 40% market share in the country’s growing electric two-wheeler market, launched a new addition to its S1 scooter series, which it says has a higher range and is more affordable than previous models.
The S1 X’s higher-end variant, which has a 4kW/hour battery pack and a claimed range of 190 kms, is priced at Rs 1,09,999. The lower variants feature 4 and 2 kWh packs and are priced at Rs 89,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively. Deliveries for the new e-scooter will start in April.
The new S1 X range will receive an 8 year, or 80,000 km warranty (a first for the industry), which will also be extended to its entire range of products. At the same time, the company is also aiming to increase its service centres to around 600 from the present 414.
“With these initiatives, we have addressed all possible barriers to 2W EV adoption, and we are confident that these will further accelerate EVs across the country,” Aggarwal said in a press statement.