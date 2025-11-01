<p>Bengaluru: Police on Saturday raided a suspected rave party on the outskirts of Bengaluru, officials said. </p><p>Based on a tip-off, the investigators from the Kaggalipura station led by R Srinivas Gowda, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru South district, launched the search operations in the wee hours at a private home stay in Thagachagere village where the suspected rave party was underway. </p>.Bengaluru struggles to reuse water that can’t be discharged.<p>Sources told DH that the preliminary probe indicated the participants were mainly from Bengaluru and were likely in their 20s. </p>.<p>"The party was organised through a WhatsApp group communique," a source quoting the probe said. </p><p>Several people have been detained and are currently in a government hospital to undergo medical tests to ascertain whether they were under the influence of any banned narcotic substance. </p>