<p>In cooperation with Union Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), India is set to launch it's first-ever cooperative cab service "Bharat Taxi" in November 2025 in Delhi. The initiative aims to address challenges faced by both commuters and drivers using private cab services.</p>.<p>Bharat Taxi is a new initiative aided by the Indian government that aims to build a robust, fairer system settling growing urban cab facility needs in the country. </p><p>The unique service model of the cab explains the brand "Bharat Taxi". This cooperative cab service offers a transparent, driver-owned alternative to private aggregators where drivers become members and shareholders instead only as 'employees'.</p>.Panic buttons seldom work: Cab drivers in Bengaluru flag safety lapses.<p>Bharat Taxi is expected to be as a materialistic solution for the long-standing challenges faced by both commuters and drivers using private cab services. </p><p>The model ensures all the stakeholders including the driver, the passenger behind the wheels have a voice in the system.</p><p><strong>For passengers: </strong></p><p>With regards to unpredictable surge pricing, lack of transparency, and inconsistent service quality, this model would become a relief as it is a central-managed cab service model.</p><p><strong>For drivers:</strong></p><p>The zero commission allows drivers to retain their full earnings, while fares remain fair and regulated, as Bharat Taxi is also a 'driver-owned' cab service model.</p> .Bengaluru duo creates 'Bob Rides' to help users compare and book cab/auto rides.<ul><li><p>It's a membership-driven model, accessed by paying a small fee to join and retain 100 per cent of their fare earnings.</p></li><li><p>The platform integrates with government digital services like DigiLocker and UMANG, ensuring seamless verification and service access as per the <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2177382">PIB release</a>.</p></li><li><p>Private aggregators like Rapido tags drivers as 'Captain'. Likewise Bharat Taxi titles the members as “Saarthis” (meaning charioteers), symbolising the co-operative's vision of equality and partnership.</p></li></ul>.App cab launched in Kolkata exclusively for women.<p>Bharat Taxi will reportedly begin in November 2025 in Delhi, featuring around 650 driver-owner cabs. Depending on its success, the government plans to expand the service to 20 cities by December 2025, with an ambitious target of 100,000 drivers by 2030.</p>.<p>Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited manages Bharat Taxi comprising cooperative leaders and driver representatives. It is backed by eight major institutions, renowned for its strong governance, transparency, and long-term sustainability for the initiative.</p>