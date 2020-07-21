OnePlus Nord launched at Rs 24,999

OnePlus has just launched its budget smartphone – the Nord – at Rs 24,999 in India. This will be for the 6 GB + 64 GB base model, which is only for India. This launch comes not very long after the company launched the 8 Series.

The 8+128 version will cost Rs 27,999 and the 12+256 has been priced at Rs 29,999. Going by the price for the basic model and it being 5G compatible, it is more than likely to make a big impact in the market.

The Nord will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and will be 5G compatible. The GPU is the Adreno 620. It will be available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble colours.

The Nord has a 4115 mAh battery and the set will come with a Warp Charge 30T fast charger.

Sales of the phone will begin at 12 noon on August 4 for the top two variants, while the India-only phone will be available early in September.

“The OnePlus Nord is an important milestone for OnePlus, as we always look for new ways to share the best technology with more people around the world. We are excited to finally bring a more accessible OnePlus smartphone that confidently stands alongside other products in the OnePlus family,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus.

“The OnePlus Nord combines a flagship camera along with our signature features such as the 90 Hz Fluid Display, OxygenOS, and Warp Charge 30T to deliver a best-in-class smartphone experience,” he added.

The Nord has the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor as the flagship OnePlus 8. It has a f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also comes with an 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, a macro camera and a depth sensor. Nightscape is possible on both the rear main lens and ultra-wide angle.

The front has a dual front camera setup, with a 32 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide angle front camera with a 105-degree field of view.

The Nord has a 6.44" fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate

The phone will receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates, the company announced.

OnePlus also launched their wireless earphones – the OnePlus Buds – at a price of Rs 4,990.

The Nord will also be open for pre-booking starting July 22 in OnePlus Experience Stores and starting July 28 on Amazon.in.