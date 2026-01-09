Menu
New political twist in Ambernath: Now Shiv Sena-NCP form group in bid to keep BJP away from power

A senior local leader of the Shiv Sena confirmed that his party, the NCP and one independent have come together in a bid to occupy power in the municipal council in Ambernath in Thane district.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 13:26 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 13:26 IST
