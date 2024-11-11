Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

ONGC net profit rises 17% in Q2 on lower levies

The rise in profit was primarily because of lower windfall tax levied by the government as oil prices dropped.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 14:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 14:31 IST
Business NewsONGCcompaniesNet Profit

Follow us on :

Follow Us