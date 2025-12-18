<p>Melbourne: A 34-year-old Indian-origin man who helped restrain one of the alleged shooters of the Bondi Beach attack in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australia </a>said he wanted to help bring one of the assailants down and assist anyone who needed help.</p>.<p>Fifteen people were killed after a father-son duo launched a gun attack on the occasion of a Jewish festival being celebrated at the beach on December 14. Forty others, including three Indian students, were injured in the attack.</p>.<p>One of the attackers, Sydney resident Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead. His 24-year-old Australia-born son, Naveed Akram, was injured.</p>.<p>Amandeep Singh-Bola, born in New Zealand to Indian and Kiwi parents, helped tackle suspect Sajid Akram, SBS News reported.</p>.Bondi beach shooting: Quiet Hyderabad colony shaken as Australia gunman's roots emerge.<p>Singh-Bola ran onto the bridge where the alleged shooter was firing at people, pinning him down with the help of a police officer.</p>.<p>"I jumped on top of [the shooter] and grabbed his arms. The police officer helped me and said not to let him go," the report quoted him as saying.</p>.<p>“I wanted to help get one of [the alleged shooters] down, or just help anybody that needed help," he said.</p>.<p>Singh-Bola, who initially dismissed the gunshots as fireworks, was eating a kebab and watching the sunset over the beach when the shooting occurred.</p>.<p>“It was almost like tunnel vision - just trying to hide behind things and not be seen, just trying to find out where he was. Once I saw where he was, nothing else really mattered,” the personal trainer said.</p>.<p>Singh-Bola said police had shot the alleged gunman, and while he lay on top of him, he could feel the shooter dying.</p>.<p>Asserting that he was not sick from the blood when he got up, Singh-Bola said, "I had just smashed back a kebab with spicy sauce on it, so I was actually sick from the run down.” Australia's federal police commissioner Krissy Barrett has described the shooting as "a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State".</p>.<p>Sajid Akram has been identified as an Indian citizen hailing from Hyderabad, who migrated to Australia 27 years ago. The other suspect Naveed Akram is an Australian citizen. </p>