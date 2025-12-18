Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Wanted to get attacker down: Indian-origin man who helped restrain Australia's Bondi Beach shooter

Fifteen people were killed after a father-son duo launched a gun attack on the occasion of a Jewish festival being celebrated at the beach on December 14.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 07:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 07:32 IST
India NewsAustraliaBondi Beach

Follow us on :

Follow Us